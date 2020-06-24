General News

We’re tired of rampant fuel increase - Concern Drivers complain

The Concern Drivers Association of Ghana has expressed dissatisfaction in the government, claiming they have not been treated fairly despite the sacrifices they have made in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

National Vice-Chairman Mr. Kwesi Arhin in an interview with the media said fuel prices keep increasing in the face of reduction in the number of passengers they load per vehicle.



"We are urging the government as a matter of agency to reduce fuel prices or we will have no other option than to load the required number of passengers per vehicle’’.



Mr. Kwesi Arhin, according to him they are not making enough sales since the outbreak and the measures put in place.

Drivers, as part of the efforts to deal with the COVID-19 are expected to ensure social distancing in their vehicles by reducing the number of passengers.



He noted they would be forced to increase transport fares if the fuel prices are not reduced as soon as possible.



‘’We have come to realize that the government does not have drivers at heart. You asked us to reduce the number of passengers and yet, you keep increasing fuel prices. We want to appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices or allow us to increase the number of passengers. We will practice social distancing and put into use the safety measures,’’ he added.

