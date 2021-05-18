We reduced cost of 2020 elections by GH¢522m - EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana managed to save the country an amount of GH¢522 million in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections as compared to the 2016 elections.

That according to the chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, is a 41 percent reduction in the cost of the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, at a time when the cost of elections world-over keeps increasing.



In her opening remarks at the two-day retreat with all political parties, development partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to discuss the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, Jean Mensa mentioned that, the Commission managed to reduce the cost per head in the elections from thirteen dollars to seven dollars, seventy cent per head.



This she said, was a significant success chalked by the commission and ought to be highlighted and acknowledged.



She said, in spite of the global pandemic and the cost of procuring PPEs and materials, lifting of offshore items, paying full taxes on items, increasing polling stations by 10,000 and hiring additional 88,622 temporary staff, the Commission made savings.

Mrs. Jean Mensa was delighted to state that for the first time in the country’s history, the government of Ghana fully funded the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“We need to celebrate the fact that for the first time in our history, the Government of Ghana financed the Elections in its totally and that there was no donor assistance and funding” Meanwhile, the largest opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress failed to attend the stakeholders’ retreat,” she added.









