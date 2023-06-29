1
We respect the judgement of the people – NPP congratulates Gyakye Quayson

Stephen Ayesu Ntim And Justin Frimpong Kodua NPP 2022 Conference1212 NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim with General Secretary JFK

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated the Member of Parliament(MP) elect James Gyakye Quayson, saying that it respects the decision and judgement of the people of Assin North.

In a statement dated June 28, 2023, and signed by the NPP’s General Secretary

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party thanked all its party stalwarts, including President Akufo-Addo, who contributed in diverse ways to the campaign of the NPP in the Assin North by-election.

“While we had diligently worked towards reclaiming the Assin North parliamentary seat, we respect the decision and judgement of the people of the Assin North Constituency. The NDC’s victory in the by-election adds to the democratic credentials,” the statement said.

The statement then reiterated the NPP’s commitment to working with other stakeholders to enhance Ghana’s democratic practice.

