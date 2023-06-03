21
Menu
News

We retract, apologize: Freddie Blay's newspaper to NAPO over 'Birthday in Monaco' story

Daily Guide Newspaper Daily Guide newspaper is owned by former NPP chairman Freddie Blay

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Daily Guide, a private newspaper owned by former NPP National Chairman and current Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has retracted a story titled “Napo Celebrates Birthday in Monaco” and has proceeded to apologize to the Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for same.

Lawyer for the Minister, Nana Agyei Baffour in a letter dated 1st June, 2023, demanded an apology and retraction of the false allegations made against the Minister; failure for which legal remedies were going to be instituted against the media house.

This was after Spokesperson for the Minister had also debunked the story, describing it as unintelligent and a complete fabrication.

Daily Guide realizing the looming danger has in a publication on page 12 of their 2nd June, 2023 edition, has apologized to the Minister and given the Minister’s response front-page position in the same publication.

“Upon a careful examination, we discovered that our initial full report contained factual inaccuracies”, the Daily Guide publication said.

It also said; “We appreciate the need for accuracy and as such extend our apologies for the earlier misreport.”

“We hereby retract the story and apologize for any inconvenience the publication might have caused”, it concluded.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe