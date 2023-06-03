We retract, apologize: Freddie Blay's newspaper to NAPO over 'Birthday in Monaco' story

Daily Guide newspaper is owned by former NPP chairman Freddie Blay

Daily Guide, a private newspaper owned by former NPP National Chairman and current Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has retracted a story titled “Napo Celebrates Birthday in Monaco” and has proceeded to apologize to the Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for same.

Lawyer for the Minister, Nana Agyei Baffour in a letter dated 1st June, 2023, demanded an apology and retraction of the false allegations made against the Minister; failure for which legal remedies were going to be instituted against the media house.



This was after Spokesperson for the Minister had also debunked the story, describing it as unintelligent and a complete fabrication.



Daily Guide realizing the looming danger has in a publication on page 12 of their 2nd June, 2023 edition, has apologized to the Minister and given the Minister’s response front-page position in the same publication.

“Upon a careful examination, we discovered that our initial full report contained factual inaccuracies”, the Daily Guide publication said.



It also said; “We appreciate the need for accuracy and as such extend our apologies for the earlier misreport.”



“We hereby retract the story and apologize for any inconvenience the publication might have caused”, it concluded.