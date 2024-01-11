We’ll shoot down any intruding drone sighted around restricted areas – Volta REGSEC warns residents

REGSEC has cautioned the public against the unauthorised use of drones in restricted areas

The Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has expressed concern over the repeated sighting of drones hovering over restricted areas and security installations within the Ho Municipality and other parts of the region.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) had, based on directives from the REGSEC in August 2023, cautioned the public against the unauthorised use of drones in and around the Residency, 66 Artillery Regiment (Volta Barracks), Ho Central Prisons, as well as other restricted areas in the regions.



A statement by the REGSEC reminded “members of the general public that all restricted areas in the region and security installations are classified as security zones and must be recognised as such”.

The REGSEC revealed it has “authorised the Military, Police, and National Security to henceforth shoot down or capture any intruding drone or flying device sighted or being operated in and around all restricted areas and security installations in the region without requisite permission”.



It entreated members of the general public to “seek clearance” from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and other relevant State Security Institutions “at least five (5) clear working days before undertaking any drone operations in the region”.