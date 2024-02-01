News

57

We shall bring you out of premature political retirement - NDC MP assures Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Thu, 1 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi has reacted to news that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has retired from local politics.

Describing the news as "very interesting," the Member of Parliament said Gabby will be brought out of what he called premature retirement to deal with some matters he did not specify.

"Gabby, we shall bring you out of your premature retirement & renew your contract in Domestic Politics. We are not done at all yet, snr," the MP's tweet dated January 31, 2024 read.

What Gabby said about retiring

“I have retired from domestic politics,” he said. “I get somehow frustrated by the narratives," he said during an interview on Asaase Radio.

"And the big disappointment I have is with the governing New Patriotic Party itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, it’s a major disappointment,” he added.

Otchere-Darko acknowledged the substantial progress made by the Akufo-Addo-led government in navigating the challenging economic landscape between 2021 and 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com