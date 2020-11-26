'We shall fully reinstate you' — Mahama assures ‘victimized’ Tempane SHS Head

Former President John Dramani Mahama

A future NDC administration will reinstate the dismissed Headmaster of Tempane Senior High School (SHS), former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Mahama noted that the headmaster, Mr Dominic Amolale Ndego, was victimized and removed from office by the current government for allowing officials of the NDC to enter the school’s compound to talk to students.



He said ironically, officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been to SHSs to the campaign but those headmasters, who permitted them entry, were still at post.



Mahama made these comments at a mini-rally at Garu in the Upper East region.



“Former headmaster of the Tempane Secondary School, I salute you wherever you are. And I can assure you that NDC is winning and when NDC wins we shall fully reinstate you. And whatever you have lost would be recompensed to you,” the GNA quoted the former President as saying.



With regards to the free SHS, the Presidential Candidate assured Ghanaians that his next administration would maintain and improve it.

He said they would eliminate the double-track system within the space of one year adding that NDC was a Party that brought monumental development to Ghanaians.



Mahama said the rural electrification project that started under his first administration would be continued in the next one, and that all villages would be connected to the national grid.



He appealed to Ghanaians to vote the NDC back to power to continue its good works and cautioned supporters and sympathizers against “skirt and blouse” voting.



Mahama is being accompanied on his four-day tour of the Upper East Region by leading members of the NDC including Professor Joshua Alabi, National Campaign Manager; Alhaji Sofo Azorka, a National Vice Chairman; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East Regional Chairman; Mr Cletus Avoka, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Zebilla, and Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central.