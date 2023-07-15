We should have beaten Guinea by a bigger margin - Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens of Ghana head coach, Nora Hauptle has expressed her delight after guiding her team to beat Guinea 3-0 on Friday evening.
The women’s senior national team of Ghana today locked horns with their counterparts from Guinea in the first leg encounter of the first round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Speaking in a post-match interview after the convincing win, Coach Nora Hauptle noted that she believes her side should have scored more goals.
“I think we’ve had a good start in the Olympic qualifiers. We won this game 3-0. We had a stable start and I think in the end the score should have been much higher.
“In the end I’m very satisfied . We are looking forward to travel home to mother Ghana and of course having the second game,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.
The reverse fixture of the Ghana v Guinea game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 18.
