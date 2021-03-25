We 'stand' with Achimota but Rasta students have a right to education – GPCC

General Secretary, GPCC ,Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has said it stands with the management of Achimota Senior High School in enforcing discipline in the school by proscribing the wearing of bushy and Rasta hairdos.

The school insists two dreadlocked students who gained admission must take off their hairdo before coming to campus.



The incident has sparked a national debate about whether or not the students should be admitted with their locks.



Adding its voice to the debate, GPCC said although it supports the stance of the school, the two Rastafarian students caught in the middle of the debate must not be denied their right to education as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution.



Read the GPCC’s full statement below:



PRESS STATEMEMENT



March 25, 2021

GPCC SUPPORTS AUTHORITIES OF ACHIMOTA SCHOOL IN THE STRICT ENFORCEMENT OF ITS RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR STUDENTS



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has followed with keen interest the ongoing debate on Achimota School’s insistence on instilling discipline among students, especially relating to the wearing of bushy hair, including dreadlocks.



Inasmuch as every child has the right to education irrespective of their race, ethnicity, religion and culture, such rights come with responsibilities in the form of adherence to the rules governing schools.



It is the view of the Council that senior high schools like Achimota and the many other prestigious ones could not have attained their current high status without the strict enforcement of their disciplinary codes.



It is important to note that over the years, senior high schools have been the grounds where many young people have had their lives moulded to become responsible adults.



It is, therefore, very important to maintain such high standards of discipline without compromising them in the name of human rights.

While the Council stands with the authorities of Achimota School and any another senior high school in the enforcement of their approved disciplinary codes for the betterment of our young students, it is the position of the Council that in the enforcement of such disciplinary codes, care must be taken not to deny such students their rights to education as enshrined in the Constitution.



While appreciating the different shades of opinion being expressed and the ensuing healthy debate on this very important subject matter, the council wishes to encourage all and sundry to continue with this healthy debate without stoking any religious, racial, cultural and ethnic sentiments that could mar our very long-cherished disciplined high school system bequeathed us by our forbearers.



The whole debate has also brought to the fore the need for all stakeholders in the education system to work together to safeguard the collective interest of all, respecting and supporting the proper functioning of all structures of our educational system to ensure harmony.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Long live Ghana!