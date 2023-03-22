We stood up against US$1.65 billion Aker-AGM-GNPC - Minority sets the record straight

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, deputy minority leader

The minority in parliament has set the record straight following a publication that suggests that the side of the house has been silent on the decision by AGM; a sister company of Norway-based AKER Energy, to pull out of the US$1.65 billion transaction with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

According to the deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the minority stood up when AKER tried to sell the AGM south deep water Tano block, insisting that it was not of value and was risky.



He however added that they feel vindicated for standing against the AKER/AGM Oil block deal which the NPP Government nearly paid over $1 billion for.



“The minority in parliament stood up when Aker tried to sell the AGM south deep water Tano block, we stood up and spoke and we will never betray the people of Ghana.



“…we want to basically let the people of Ghana know that we stood up. We continue to stand up, when it came to the issue of Aker basically coming to parliament to water down our take as a country and to reduce the power of the regulator the Petroleum commission, we spoke about it. We insisted it was wrong and today we know it; AKER has basically been dilly dallying the people of Ghana and has not developed our fields. Sadly, we have three development fields,” Mr. Kofi Buah said.





Debate on the floor of Parliament on 6th August 2021 vindicates NDC on the AKER/AGM DEAL. The NDC Minority warned the NPP that the SDWT oil block was valueless and risky. pic.twitter.com/nGxIFJ9qM7 — Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (@ArmahKofiBuah) March 22, 2023

The herald had reported that many are surprised at the silence of the minority MPs on the decision by AGM, a sister company of Norway-based Aker Energy, to pull out of the US$1.65 billion transaction with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

According to the report, the NDC is said to have some competent materials who have, at various times, worked in the Energy Ministry and understand the fallout of the botched transaction, but observers have been worried at the deafening silence of the minority, especially those on the Mines and Energy Committee.



Amongst these are; Edward Bawa, Member of Parliament Bongo in the Upper East Region and the Ranking Member, John Jinapor, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu in the Savanna Region, Kwabena Donkor, MP for Pru East in Bono East Region and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembele in the Western Region.



They have either been spokespersons, deputy ministers, or substantive ministers at the Energy Ministry; interestingly, they have kept total silence on the matter since news broke that the transaction had collapsed because AGM had pulled out, technically, handing over the oil some state officials were willing to sink over US$1.65 billion for free.



It is based on this that the NDC minority addressed the media refuting such claims by the report.



YNA/WA