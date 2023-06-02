'We take quick loans to feed our constituents' - Assemblyman advocates for payment to its members

Abdul-Jalil Yakubu, Assemblyman for Tatanaa South Electoral Area

Abdul-Jalil Yakubu, the Assemblyman for Tatanaa South Electoral Area – LaNMMA, has called on the government to provide financial payment for assemblymen due to the significant expenses they encounter while serving their respective constituencies.

Abdul Yakubu highlighted the various demands placed on assemblymen, often requiring them to seek quick loans to address pressing needs within their communities.



Speaking in an interview with Andy-Asante Okyere on Radio Univers on June 1, 2023, he revealed the financial challenges faced by assemblymen in fulfilling their roles effectively.



He recounted instances where constituents approached him seeking financial assistance for various needs, including school uniforms, school fees, and basic sustenance for families.



According to him, such demands placed upon assemblymen are substantial and often require immediate attention, resulting in them borrowing quick loans to meet these pressing obligations.



"Andy (host), one day I will invite you over to come to my place and handle my phone for just 30 minutes and see something. I didn't even know what we called a quick loan. I got to know about quick loans when I became an Assemblyman because sometimes you have to take a quick loan to support your members.

"...but every month, LaNMMA gives us GH¢800, but that money will not even last a week. Assemblymen need to be paid seriously because the things that we spend on, my brother, are not easy. I buy school uniforms for people, sometimes I pay for school fees for people. Someone can come to your house and say that today myself and my family haven't eaten, so do something.



"But I am happy I have found myself there because it has shaped my personality. I have been able to understand human beings properly...I am telling you, assemblymen need to be paid," he said.







AM/GA