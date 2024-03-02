We take serious exception to your boasting – Agbodza reacts to ECG boss statement on parliament power cut

Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza

Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip, has sharply criticized Samuel DuBik Mahama, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), for what he perceives as boastful comments regarding the disconnection of electricity supply to Parliament.

Mr. Mahama, speaking on Starr Chat on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with Bola Ray, confirmed the disconnection of power supply to parliament adding that the exercise has led to a substantial payment of the debt owed by the legislative house.



Addressing the issue on the floor of parliament, Mr Agbodza urged the House to compel the ECG MD to retract his remarks.



"The ECG Boss was on TV yesterday boasting that what was Parliament doing? Parliament was doing their job, they were also doing their job taking off people’s lights. Mr. Speaker, I don’t think that is right. Parliament does not generate IGF, Mr. Speaker, we don’t have any extra money to pay ECG. If Parliament is unable to pay its electricity bill it is simply because the government hasn’t released money to Parliament. If we had our own money we would have paid the bill. So we take it very seriously for the ECG Boss to be boasting that, yes, I turned the lights off because I am also doing my job. Mr. Speaker, I think that this is an affront to Parliament and I will wish that you direct that he should retract that," Mr. Agbodza expressed.



In response, majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin called for a meeting with the management of ECG to address the matter.

He stated that when he questioned the ECG MD about the disconnection exercise, he denied its occurrence.



Activities in parliament came to a halt when officials of ECG disconnected the house from the national grid over a GH₵23 million debt.



The situation led to some MPs and parliamentary staffers being trapped on elevators which required the intervention of Fire Service personnel for them to be rescued.