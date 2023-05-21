We thank God for not winning election 2020 – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said his party is grateful to God for their failure to secure the 2020 general elections.

According to him, his party would have been saddled with the current economic misfortunes from running to the International Monetary Fund to debt restructuring, Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, among other harsh measures to save the local economy.



John Dramani Mahama opined that their defeat in the 2020 elections was an indication from God that it wasn't the time for the NDC to take over the affairs of the nation.



“Again we came here after the Supreme Court case and we gave thanks to God for his mercy and in protecting us...As I said our ways are not his ways but on hindsight when I think about it we owe him a debt of gratitude that we didn’t win in 2020, we would have been giving these haircuts and all these IMF wahala," the NDC flagbearer said.



“[God] said, this is not the time my children, you stand aside and we know that he will make things well in his own time,” he stated.



John Dramai Mahama made this disclosure at the thanksgiving ceremony at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Mahama won the flagbearer race in the just-ended NDC primaries.



During the NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Mahama swept 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes.



His contender, Kojo Bonsu managed to poll only 3,181 votes representing 1.1%.



ESA/WA