We’ve detected duplication of identification numbers in one-day registration exercise - EC

Fri, 2 Oct 2020 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Electoral Commission says it has discovered the duplication of some voter identification numbers in the one day voters registration exercise.
A statement issued by the electoral body explained the error has been corrected and all affected applicants will be contacted and issued with new ID cards.
It said the biometric and biographic details of the affected applicants are intact.
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Anomalies characterise one-day voter registration - EC urges calm
- Voters throng EC’s offices to register in one-day registration
- EC hasn’t flouted any law over one-day registration – PRO
- Those who partake in Thursday’s registration exercise can vote on Dec 7- EC
- Huge turnout for one-day voter registration exercise overwhelms EC officials
- Read all related articles