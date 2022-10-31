We've done it before, govt on course in bringing back economy to life - Nana Addo

The last few weeks have witnessed Ghanaian celebrities as well as key personalities in the country calling out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over Ghana's economic crisis and the poor performance of the cedi.

Amidst the high inflation rate, concerned Ghanaians urged the government to rescue the country's currency, which has woefully depreciated against the dollar.



President Akufo-Addo has admonished citizens to keep hopes high as plans are underway to revive the economy once again.



Speaking in his national address on Sunday, October 30, he referenced how the New Patriotic Party managed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana at a time when developed nations were struggling to contain it.



"When I said, at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we knew what to do to bring the economy back to life, but not how to bring people back to life, it was not said in jest."



He further assured: "We had done it before, and we were on course to doing it again. Ghana’s economy grew by a remarkable 5.4% in 2021, signifying a strong recovery from the 0.5% growth recorded the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, celebrities who campaigned for the NPP and also their flagbearer, now president, have openly called on him to take action, citing the hardship in the country.



The likes of Prince David Osei, Afia Schwarzenegger, Samini, and Jeneral Ntatia believe that the president has failed his promises to the people who voted for him back in the 2020 December general elections.







