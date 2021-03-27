We’ve firmly protected the public purse-Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party has been firm in protecting the public purse.

The nominee said for the past four years, Ghanaians have embarked on a journey where we had only two fish and five loaves, but the economy has grown, social protection has increased for the vulnerable in our society.



In his view, the conditions of people have been made better by the grace of the Almighty, adding the President has been strong in fighting corruption.



Mr. Ofori-Atta added that this administration has increased allocations to all the governance institutions in the country.



The government he further argued has been strong in fighting Covid-19, protected the poor and added value to the economy.

He maintained the government is committed to maintaining a resilient economy to enable us to overcome the challenges confronting us.



He said under his watch, the Ministry would be maintained with integrity and the public purse would be protected.



He said the work ahead is monumental and ”we hope like Nehemiah we shall build it together”.



He was hopeful that Ghana will overcome the challenges confronting the economy because of Covid-19, adding, he was sure by 2022, our economy will rebound.