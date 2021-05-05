We’ve fixed it, don’t fall for NDC propaganda – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament has asked Ghanaians to wake up and not fall for the deceit been peddled by the National Democratic Congress (NDC),

According to him, prior to electing Prof Atta Mills as President, the NDC was engaged in similar agenda which swayed Ghanaians to their side.



However, the NDC came to power and messed the system up by increasing the prices of fuel and increasing the standard of living in the country.



To him, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration is fixing the country and therefore needs time and support to get things on a smooth path.

He called on members of the New Patriotic Party to be vocal and tell the world what the government is doing to get the economy back on track in order not to go back to the dark days of NDC governance.



“When Mills wanted to come to power, he promised of reducing everything. But when he came to power, the prices skyrocketed. Someone who said he was going to reduce the prices had skyrocketed it. Ghanaians and the NPP should be vigilant. Use your brain and tell the people clamouring to fix it that the NPP has fixed it and we continue to fix it.”



