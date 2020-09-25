We’ve fulfilled our promise to increase allowances and budgetary support to chiefs – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fulfilled its 2016 manifesto promise to increase allowances and budgetary support for chiefs and traditional councils.

Speaking at the inauguration of new houses of chiefs in the Northern Region, Dr Bawumia noted that monthly allowances paid to chiefs have been increased by one hundred percent while budgetary support to traditional councils have also been doubled.



Dr Bawumia reiterated the importance of the chieftaincy institution in Ghana, describing the institution as an indispensable part of the history and development of the country hence government’s commitment to supporting it in whatever way it can.



“As a start we made a pledge in NPP’s manifesto to increase the monthly allowances paid to chiefs and the quarterly budgetary support to the traditional councils and houses of chiefs. This we have done one hundred percent, “he stated.

He added that, among other interventions, the government has also made available GHC 3.5 million to the national house of chiefs to complex its headquarters building being put up in Kumasi.



“Government has also assisted the National House of Chiefs with GHC 3.5 million for the completion of its new headquarters office complex in Kumasi,” he added.



The Vice President praised the chieftaincy institution for its active involvement in the country’s development, assuring that government will continue to assist the institution.