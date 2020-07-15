General News

We’ve fulfilled promise to ensure affordable VW cars are ensembled in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government has delivered on its promise to ensure cars are ensembled in Ghana at affordable rates.

This comes after the first Volkswagen locally assembled cars in Ghana were recently unveiled by the global automobile company.



The German car manufacturer signed an MoU with the government of Ghana in 2018 to begin the process of establishing an assembling plant in the country to serve the West African sub-regional market.



With the cars now ready for the market, Ghanaians can buy a VW vehicle for as low as only GHC 60,000.



Akufo-Addo said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created the enabling environment for Volkswagen to ensemble affordable cars in Ghana.



“We created the enabling environment for @VWGroup to be able to assemble its vehicles in Ghana,” the President tweeted.

“Today, affordable VW vehicles are assembled right here in Ghana. A promise made, a promised fulfilled.”



Earlier this week, a proposal from Universal Motors Limited, the authorized distributors of VW in Ghana noted that “our models range from Polo, Golf, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, Teramont, Touareg, etc.”



“Prices start from GHC60, 000 for brand new cars, newest models,” the proposal to Standbic bank read.



The document also added that the purchase of a VW car assembled in Ghana comes with a warranty and service package like two years unlimited mileage warranty and service plan available from one to five years.





