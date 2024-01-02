We've got your back in this New Year and beyond - GJA pledges support for journalists

President of GJA, Albert Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has promised firm support to all journalists and media practitioners in the year 2024, emphasizing its commitment to continue this beyond just this year.

This was contained in a heartfelt New Year's message signed by the President of the association, Albert Dwumfour, on December 2, 2023.



He said, "Be assured that the GJA under the current leadership got your back in this New Year and beyond."



Dwumfour encouraged everyone to embrace 2024 with gratitude and enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of approaching the upcoming journey with a positive mindset.



Dwumfour also extended warm greetings and well wishes and prayed for a year filled with success, joy, and significant moments.



"As we welcome 2024 with joy and optimism, coupled with a fresh start, new beginnings, and endless possibilities, it is my prayer that this year be filled with success, happiness, and cherished moments," he mentioned.

He ended by saying, "Once again, I wish all Journalists/Media Practitioners a Happy and a Glorious New Year."



