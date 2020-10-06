We’ve not abandoned Mahama’s cocoa road projects – COCOBOD

Manager of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo

The Manager of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo has revealed that his office has completed 56 cocoa roads and has paid many contractors who presented certificates, contrary to claims by the NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama that the cocoa roads have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to the PRO, over Ghc800 million has been paid for work done by the previous administration.



Speaking on Citi TV’s “The Point of View program”, the Manager of Public Affairs at COCOBOD said



“about 56 roads have been completed… certificates, as at January 2017, that had been raised for work done by the previous administration, over GH¢800 million has been paid.”

His response is on the back of claims by the former president, John Dramani Mahama that Akufo-Addo has abandoned the cocoa roads projects started by his administration.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs at Bopa in the Sefwi Akontombra District of the Western North Region, Mr. Mahama alleged, “they should tell us the findings. Which contractors were paid for work they had not done? But there is no such report. Because of politics, you abandon the roads and now that it’s close to elections, you’re now scrambling to fix roads. Meanwhile, you had four years to do so.”