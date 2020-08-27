Politics

We’ve not completed our devt journey but we’re on the right path – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that his government has not completed the developmental projects he promised Ghanaians, however, his they have positioned the country on the right path.

He noted that his government cannot be accused of discrimination against anyone or region while sharing the national cake.



Speaking at Keta, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at a durbar held in his honour by the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III, President Akufo-Addo said “We have not completed our development journey, but, surely, we are on the right path, and no one can accuse this government of discrimination in the distribution of the national cake,” President Akufo-Addo noted.



“I dare say this area (Anloga) has done quite well under this Government. After years of demanding, an Anloga District has been created, and a new Assembly Complex is being constructed. There are numerous GETFund projects scattered all over Anloga, and Keta SHS’s is one which I am due to commission today. Important to me are two TVET projects in the Anloga district alone, one of which I shall be inspecting at Atorkor,” he stressed.



Listing other projects, the people of Keta in the Volta Region will receive in the coming weeks, he mentioned the Keta landing beach project, the €85 million facility for the Keta Water Supply rehabilitation and expansion project, and the Keta Harbour Project.

The Keta landing beach project will commence in September 2020.



President Akufo-Addo also squashed claims that the Volta region was singled out for any special military operation in the run-up to the conduct of the voter registration exercise.



He stated categorically that there was no political or ethnic agenda against Voltarians.



