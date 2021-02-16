We’ve not lost control despite increasing cases of armed robbery - Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister-designate, Ambrose Dery has said the country’s security has not lost control despite the spate of armed robberies in the country in recent times.

Taking his turn before the vetting committee on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, he said, armed robbery and violent crime is a matter of grave concern to the government and "are determined to fight it”.



He said it doesn’t matter the number of cases recorded, but the measures put in place to resolve them is the most important thing.



In January 2020, the country recorded 138 violent crimes compared to the same period in 2021 which has recorded 121, he said.



But what is happened this year is that the victims of these crimes are high profile personalities, he added.



He described as abominable the recent killing of an ambulance driver by armed robbers.

The government he disclosed has deployed combat patrols along our highways to curb the increasing rate of robberies.



He said one initiative his ministry will work on is the ‘Northern Security Project’ which would help them in the Northern Region.



He said the deployment would include service personnel from the Immigration with support from the Military.



”What I must admit is that the criminals change the modus from time to time… but I can assure that going forward, we will find a different scenario.”



