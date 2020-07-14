Politics

We’ve not received any suit on SHS registration – EC

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, EC Deputy Chairman

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday said it has not been served with any suit to restrain it from registering applicants in Senior High Schools.

Responding to a question at the third edition of the “Let the Citizen Know,” media briefing, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Service, said the Commission had not received any order stopping it for registering students in senior high schools.



He told the journalists that registration of students at senior high schools took place last weekend.



“The Commission is still looking at the option of going back to these schools in the course of the week to register those who did not have the chance to register.



“This is because reports coming to us indicate that in most of the schools the team could not even register 50 per cent,” he said.

According to Dr Asare, the Commission would endeavour to ensure that every qualified Ghanaian was given the chance to register.



He said the Commission would also have a mop-up registration exercise for all those who may not be captured during the main phases of the exercise.



Dr Asare said the current phase, which began on Sunday, is been conducted in 6,728 registration centres and the 267 district offices of the Commission.



“As you can see, the Commission has ramped-up the registration with the doubling of the centres we did last week. This means we are likely to witness an increase in the numbers registered on daily basis this week”, he said.

