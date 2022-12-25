3
We've not settled on dates for Presidential, Parliamentary elections - NPP

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) says its National Executive Council (NEC) has not agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Some online portals had reported that the NPP’s NEC at it’s last meeting on Friday 23rd November, 2022 settled on November 2023 to elect its Flagbearer for the 2004 elections.

The reports said the party will also hold Parliamentary elections to elect the Party’s Parliamentary Election in 2014.

But the NPP in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua said the “publication is therefore untrue and misleading.”

The statement disclosed that: “The meeting could not conclude discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries. Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.

“It is thus expected that at its next meeting, the National Council may revisit this subject matter and hopefully take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.”

The party said as and when these decisions are taken, it will definitely communicate same to all its members, stakeholders and the general public adding that “Until then, the publication is misleading and should be treated as such.”

