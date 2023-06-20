We've passed this stage, tell us something better - Charles Owusu fires Afari Gyan

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has blasted former EC boss, Afari Gyan over his recent comment on collation centres.

The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, reportedly described collation centers as the most vulnerable point For election manipulation.



According to him, this is because of the dependence on technology in the tabulation of election results.



He made this known at a forum commemorating the 60th anniversary of the political science department at the University of Ghana.



However, Charles Owusu disagrees.

"Since when did he (Afari Gyan) realize this? We've passed this stage. During elections, copies are given and even pasted on the wall at the various collation centres so what is he talking about??? He should come again. I don't think we should tolerate this. This is not something we should be talking about; we don't want to go back" he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'



Listen to him in the video below:



