We've performed commendably- Office of Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has noted that despite the challenges it is faced with, it has managed to execute its mandate as set out in the law that established it.

Writing in the half yearly report covering August 1 to December 31, 2022 of the office, Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyebeng indicated that the office has performed commendably in spite of the financial and logistical challenges confronting it, admitting however that the office cannot do away with corruption in its entirety.



“Notwithstanding continuous debilitating financial and material constraints and the non-issuance of its establishment budget, the OSP has performed its fourfold function of investigating, prosecuting, asset recovering and preventing corruption and corruption related offences commendably.



"The impact of the operations of the OSP resonates in all provinces of life. We are conscious of the practical consideration that we cannot snuff out corruption. There is force in that reckoning.



"However, as we apply well-structured systems, technology and intelligence led operations, we are rendering corruption a highly risky enterprise for the criminally-minded,” he wrote.



In the report, the OSP revealed that investigations into the cases involving Presidential Staffer Charles Bissue and the Northern Development Authority have been concluded and that the office will issue “directives and further action” in due course.



“The Office has concluded investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.



Northern Development Authority



The Office has concluded investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&QS Consortium Limited for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.



The Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course,” the report said.



The report also contains cases under its investigations and other activities it has undertaken.