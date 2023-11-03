We voted wrongly for Akufo-Addo, the situation is desperate now - Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng (left) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has said that Ghanaians made a mistake in voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the country.

Speaking in a TV3 interview on November 2, 2023, Kofi Amoabeng indicated that he was criticised for saying this earlier but the current circumstance in the country bears him out.



He added that things are so bad under the Akufo-Addo government that even resources for future generations have been squandered already.



“… If you ask me, we voted wrongly and for what is happening around, I think you can look at me in the eye and tell me that, yes, I’m telling the truth.



“Times are really hard. What the government has done this time is unbelievable. We consumed the past because people's savings, everything went, we are consuming the present – high taxes, inflation, utilities are going up by the day – and we have consumed the future because there are debts that have been scheduled ahead of us.



“This is a desperate situation and I don’t think we have been in this situation before,” he said.



The former UT bank boss added his criticism of the Akufo-Addo government is not out of spite of them closing up his bank, which he indicated was a senseless decision.

He said that even if his bank was in operation, he would have still criticised the government because Ghanaians are really suffering.



BAI/KOD







