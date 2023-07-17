We want GH¢500k compensation – Family of deceased patient to Aflao Central hospital

Aflao Central Hospital

The family of 39-year-old Linda Duah, who passed away at Aflao Central Hospital in the Volta Region, is demanding GH¢500,000 as compensation.

The family alleges that Ms. Duah died due to the negligence of two nurses who refused to provide her with treatment when she was rushed to the hospital.



Earlier this month, the family submitted a petition to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) requesting an investigation into the case. The nurses involved are currently under investigation.



The family is seeking compensation in three forms: financial compensation to the family, funds for a befitting burial, and support for the education and welfare of the deceased's 19-year-old son. They expect the management of the hospital to cover the educational expenses for the son, who is about to begin his university education.



During a meeting between the family and the hospital's management last week, the hospital apologised to the family and offered to provide a befitting burial for the deceased.

However, the family emphasised that they are not solely seeking a befitting burial and that compensation and support for the deceased's son are also crucial. The family provided a budget for the funeral to the hospital but did not receive a response.



According to the family, it is customary for another funeral to be held in the Upper East Region, where the deceased is from. They intend to request GHS 500,000 from the hospital to cover the compensation and expenses related to both funerals.



Sister of the deceased, Abigail Adom Okyere disclosed these to Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on Class FM’s 12 Live on Monday, 17 July 2023.