We want a ‘competent’ woman as DCE – Atwima Mponua youth to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Daniel Darko

Some youth in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region have appealed to President Akufo-Addo to appoint a female as his representative in the district.

The youth in a statement argued that unity is a crucial tool for development and that appointing a woman will bring such calmness and serenity necessary for development.



They professed that while the previous DCE who was a man performed below expectation, a woman who is well acquainted with nuances of the district will propel it to further heights.



The youth believe that the New Patriotic Party’s ‘break the 8’ agenda will suffer serious damages if the President does not break the cycle of appointing men and give the position to a competent woman.



“For peace and unity to remain in the party to help 'Break the 8' come 2024, the Grassroots movement in Atwima Mponua constituency are pleading with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to drop their incumbent DCE and the current constituency chairman whose candidature has caused so much chaos to the party in the constituency.



“According to the Youth who have come together to support the NPP to “Break the 8”, The Government needs to look beyond these two candidates, Hon Williams Darko and Chairman Kofi Marfo and appoint a neutral person, preferably a woman, who has worked hard for the NPP party to remain in power”.

They revealed that a meeting conveyed at the behest of the Member of Parliament for the area, Isaac Asiamah to deliberate on issue ended in a stand-off as the siting DCE felt unhappy with the proposal from the MP.



“On (16th April, 2021), the member of parliament for Atwima Mponua Hon. Isaac Kwame Asaimah called for an executive meeting with his constituency executives together with the current DCE Hon. Willams Yaw Darko with the intention of declaring who he will throw his support for as the next DCE for the District.



“The proceedings of the meeting which did not go down well with exception of the youth from the camp of the incumbent DCE Hon. Williams Darko which led to the breaking of Louvre blades and evoking curses on the Member of Parliament, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah . The aggrieved youths who misconducted themselves in that manner are said to be from the side of the current DCE (Hon. Willams Yaw Darko)”.



They state further that the situation has created deep cracks in the party and that a woman who was no party to the chaos could bring together all the feuding parties.



“This has created divisions within the party in the constituency, supporters from both sides are ready to go on rampage should the name of their opponent is not mentioned by the Nana Addo led administration. For this reason we the Grassroots Movement for “Breaking the 8” wishes to appeal to the Government to avoid further commotion in the district by letting Hon. Williams Darko and Chairman Kofi Marfo step aside from the DCE contest”.