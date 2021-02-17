'We want selfless ministers' - Opanyin Agyekum tells Appointments Committee

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has called on the Parliamentary Appointments Committee to ensure the right persons are approved as Ministers of the various Ministries.

The Parliamentary Vetting Committee has begun vetting the Ministerial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Already, Ministers-designate for Communications and Digitization, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Interior, Ambrose Dery have appeared before the Committee.



There are others yet to be vetted by the Committee.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Opanyin Agyekum urged the Committee to put their party affiliations and differences aside and look for selfless Ministers.



"We want selfless Ministers. Ministers who know their job and think about the development and growth of the country before they think about themselves and their families. We want Ministers who can sacrifice their life and strength for the country and when the country develops, we shall all benefit," he stated.



