We wanted to lynch arrested armed robbers – Alabar traders

Traders at the Alabar market have pleaded with police to release the suspected armed robbers

Traders at Alabar market in Kumasi have pleaded with the police to release the armed robbers who were arrested on Friday in the area for them to be lynched.

According to the traders, these robbers deserve not to be alive because they have killed innocent people in the market.



Three suspected robbers were arrested by the Ashanti Regional police over a foiled robbery incident at Alabar, a suburb of Kumasi on Friday, October 30.



TV3’s Ashanti Region correspondent Evans William Inkoom reported that Friday’s daylight robbery at the biggest black market in the Region saw scores of traders caught up in a cross fire.

Three persons wounded during the attack were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.



Traders who stormed the police station where the robbers were being kept asked the security authorities to release them in order to be given a dose of their own medicine.