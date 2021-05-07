We were not served notice prior to the demolishing – Traders at Rawlings park lament

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) earlier today May 7, 2021, embarked on a demolishing exercise at the Rawlings Park to clear the parking lot for vehicles.

According to information gathered by GhanaWeb's Amos Ekow Coffie, the AMA decided to demolish the stores which were operating at the Rawlings Park, following several complaints made by drivers over the difficulty they face in finding a place to park their vehicles when they visit the central business to do business.



Speaking to some of the traders, they stated that they were not given any prior notice before the demolishing was carried out.



“We did not get any notice from the AMA. They only came to write some numbers on the shops (containers) and left. We went there to find out what was going on, only to be told they were blocking vehicles from having access to the parking lot so we should remove our containers,” some of the affected traders told GhanaWeb.

Watch the full interview below



