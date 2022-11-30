We were unaware of Kennedy Agyapong's visit - North East NPP executives

Kennedy Agyapong is a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the North East Region has refuted claims that it prevented flagbearer hopeful of the party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong from meeting with the party’s delegates during a visit to the area.

Kennedy Agyapong, during a recent meeting with some delegates of the party in the Savannah Region, bemoaned what he said is a deliberate attempt by some regional executives who are allied to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Baawumia to thwart his campaign efforts.



But responding to Kennedy Agyapong’s claims in a press statement reported by Classfmonline.com, the party’s executives in the North East Region refuted the allegations by the Assin Central member of parliament.



According to the executives, they did not receive any prior notice of the flagbearer hopeful’s trip to the region, nor were they informed about his intent to meet with the delegates.



They called Kennedy Agyapong's attack on Vice President Bawumia unwarranted, and urged party candidates to avoid personal attacks in their campaigns.



Read the full statement below:



We the regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region have chanced upon audio recordings making rounds on social media purporting to be the voice of Hon Kennedy Agyepong. In the said pieces of audios, the Honourable Kennedy Agyepong is heard berating Honourable Mohammed Samba and Honourable Fusheini Nurudeen, the regional chairmen of the NPP for the Northern and North East Regions respectively.

The Honourable Member of Parliarment for Assin Central in the Central region is heard accusing these two regional Chairmen of preventing their respective regional executive committees from meeting him.



We the NPP executives in the North East Region wish to state as follows:



1. There was no communication from the coordinators of Kennedy Agyepong’s campaign to the North East Regional secretariat of the NPP informing leadership of their intention to take their campaign to the North East Region.



In effect, the regional executive committee of NPP in the North East Region was never informed of the visit of Honourable Kennedy Agyepong to the region on the said date.



2. We as a secretariat are not privy to any communication from the regional chairman to constituencies not to honor the invite of Honourable Kennedy Agyepong.



3. Besides the aforementioned reasons, almost all the regional executives were attending the funeral of a prominent party leader in Walewale with the Vice president almost at the same time Honourable Kennedy Agyepong and his team were in Nalerigu to meet the constituency and regional executives.

This is a known fact to the Honourable MP.



4. There wouldn’t be any good reason to deny the Hon MP access to party officers. Any attempt to do that will amount to denying the grassroots of our party the opportunity to interact with an influential person in the party like Kennedy Agyepong.



5. The region will at all times be ready and willing to welcome the Hon MP or any other person desiring to meet party officers in our region.



We are particularly worried that the Honourable Kennedy Agyepong extended his unwanted attacks to the Vice president.



These kind of attacks are not healthy for the forward match of the party, especially going into the 2024 elections.



Does Honourable Kennedy Agyepong know the implications of what he said about H.E Dr Bawumia in case he (Dr Bawumia) wins the NPP presidential primaries?

What will be Kennedy Agyepong's campaign message to Ghanaians should Bawumia get the opportunity to lead the party into the 2024 elections?



In conclusion, we the regional executive committee of the NPP in the North East Region wishes to admonish all presidential aspirants of the party to conduct their campaigns devoid of personal attacks.



We also urge them to refrain from saying things that will eventually affect the campaigns of the party going into the 2024 elections regardless of whoever leads the party.



GA/BOG