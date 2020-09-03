General News

We weren't all knowing when your party was in opposition – Franklin Cudjoe 'fires' Elizabeth Ohene

President of IMANI AFrica, Franklin Cudjoe

In less than 24 hours after veteran journalist, Madam Elizabeth Ohene took on CSOs in her latest article dubbed “All-knowing neutrals,” replies and reactions have been flooding in from all directions.

Latest to add his piece to the unending response that questions the inability of NGOs and CSOs in Ghana to take criticism, is the Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe.



Mr Cudjoe has highlighted what seems to be a practice of double standard being perpetrated by Madam Elizabeth Ohene and has questioned how she never seemed to have found IMANI as being all knowing when she made use of their forums to trumpet her views in the days when the New Patriotic Party was in opposition.



“Here was Ms Elizabeth Ohene speaking on corruption when IMANI gave her the platform when she and her party were in opposition. She was given another platform to speak on education reforms when she and her party were in opposition,” he captioned a publicity flyer of an IMANI event organized on corruption in 2014 in a tweet.



Mr Cudjoe further pointed out the level double standards being put up by veteran journalist by writing that “She attended other forums IMANI organised on electoral reforms and others, we weren't all knowing on education, corruption, electoral reforms etc.”

See his full tweet below





