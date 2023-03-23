6
Menu
News

‘We will advocate for skirt and blouse, if we don't win primaries’ - Jake Adjei Kwei's Team

JAKE Kwei.jfif Aspiring parliamentary Candidate Jake Kwei Adjei-Kwei

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former constituency organiser of the Dade Kotokpon constituency, Mensa Din, has vowed to advocate for constituents to vote skirt and blouse in the upcoming elections if the aspiring parliamentary Candidate Jake Kwei Adjei-Kwei loses the NDC primaries.

According to him, he has done it before and won't hesitate to repeat the same action if the delegates do not vote for Candidate Jake Kwei Adjei-Kwei.

“Hello children of Mensah, I have now started coming. If you don't know and do contrary to what we've discussed, we will do skirt and blouse. I have done it before and I will do it again. This is Mensah Tilapia,” he said in an audio in circulation.

Three persons have filed to contest the Dade Kotokpon constituency seat including the incumbent MP Rita Naa Odoley Sowah who is seeking a second term.

The party is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya