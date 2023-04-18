0
Menu
News

'We will be visiting our meters soon' - ECG boss discloses operation to arrest illegal electricity users

Video Archive
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), lawyer Samuel Dubik Mahama has issued a stern warning to electricity users engaged in illegal connection of meters.

The ECG has started an operation to collect monies owed them from their customers.

The operation commenced from March 20 and will end on April 20, 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, the ECG Boss warned those who have illegally connected their meters to immediately correct it or desist from it, disclosing the company's next operation is to arrest all illegal users.

He disclosed that ECG officers accompanied by Police personnel will be dispatched to the homes of their customers.

"Illegal connection, the bypass, is stealing because in your mind, you haven't decided to pay. So, you are going to pay and as a result, you will be charged with stealing," he stated.

He cautioned customers not to refuse their officers entry into their homes stressing, "the meter in your house belongs to us. It is written on it 'property of the Electricity Company of Ghana', so we are visiting our meter . . . we will be visiting our meters after this revenue mobilization exercise".

Watch Video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road
NPP aspirant for Kumawu bye-election indicted by US court
Ghanaians are too petty –Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Your son was an armed robber - Police tells Albert Donkor's family
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service