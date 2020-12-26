We will celebrate Christmas with joy, though with small gatherings

File: Some Christians at church praying

Some residents in the Ho Municipality says they intend to celebrate this year’s Christmas festivity with small gatherings in compliance with the President’s directive.

They said though the usual merry making, parties, large family gathering and other activities which characterised the celebration would be absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they would still celebrate the season in moderation with the joy of being alive.



The residents were speaking in separate interviews with the Ghana News agency (GNA), on how they intend to observe the day vis-a-vis COVID-19, with no hand shaking, wearing masks, closure of pubs and night clubs, as well as small gatherings.



They said though the closure of pubs, beaches, night clubs, absence of large gatherings among others would have a negative impact on celebrations associated with the season, that notwithstanding, the protocols would be observed.



Mr Charles Mapok, a National Service person, lamented that he would not be able to celebrate the day with his family, who are living in Togo due to the border closure.

He, however, said as the day was an important day in the lives of Christians, he would mark the day by giving reverence to God and Jesus Christ.



Mr Wise Ameade, a resident said they would not have large family gatherings due to the pandemic, however, his household would move to the village to observe the festivities.



Ms Veronica Vorvor, a member of the Protestant Union, a Christian Organisation into the preaching of the gospel, was saddened that their annual evangelism would not be held due to the pandemic.



She disclosed that the only plan she had for the season was to go on evangelism to let people know of God’s salvation, and now that it had been halted by the virus outbreak, she had no other plans for the season.