We will champion national interest in 8th Parliament - Della Sowah

Della Sowah, former Deputy Minister Gender Children and Social Protection

Source: MET TV

Member of Parliament for the people of Kpando and former Deputy Minister Gender Children and Social Protection, Della Sowah has reiterated the need for the 8th Parliament to serve the national interest.

According to her, the way Ghanaians voted in the just-ended elections was a testament that they needed cool heads to prevail at all time.



Speaking to the media, she said where one sits is of no consequence at all, adding that at the end of the day serving the interest of Ghana for development is what matters most.



"We need to strictly scrutinize every document which comes before us and ensure that it is in favour of Ghanaians before we push it through," she said.

Della Sowah added that the days of rubber-stamp parliament was gone, given way to a new era to put Ghana first.



She called on her colleagues MPs to help make a difference with this 8th Parliament.



The MP for Kpando also urged ministers and other policymakers to put the country first in all deals they broker on behalf of Ghana.

