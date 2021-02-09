We will clamp down bars, casinos opened -Police warns

File photo: Some pubs and night clubs still operate despite the government ban

The Ghana Police Service has issued a warning to bars and casinos still operating despite the President’s order for the closure of all pubs and Casinos.

The Operations Commander of the Greater Accra Region ACP Kwasi Ofori in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show stated: “Bars, casinos, pubs and other places visited by people will be clamped down by the police. We should all make up our minds to protect each other”.



The ACP noted that the police are doing all they can to enforce the laws on the safety protocols. Meanwhile, he adds that “the police is ready to enforce and we welcome all advice and criticism so that the police will improve upon its work”.



In his 20th address to the nation on measures against COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo maintained the directive that cinemas, pubs, and beaches will remain closed.



He reiterated this directive in his 23rd address when he stated: “Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut”.

Following the President directive, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) issued guidelines for hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.



The GTA, noted that pubs, beaches, night club, and cinemas remain closed. It also urged those in the hospitality sector who are operating to display “No Mask No Entry” signage at their various entering point.



In ensuring these directives, the GTA said it will embark on mass enforcement exercise with the Ghana Police Service.