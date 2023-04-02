8
We will co-operate with you but stand by our position when it's right - Minority to Speaker

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority leader in parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has pledged that his side of the house will continue to work cooperatively with the speaker to ensure government businesses are executed.

According to him, this corporation will be successful if it serves in the interest of Ghanaians and the minority.

“…Though early days yet, I must admit we have had fruitful working relationships this far and I pray it continues. Mr Speaker, I wish to assure you that we will continue to cooperate with you to execute the government business but we state and stand by our position whenever its right and in the interest of Ghana to do so.”

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made the remarks as the house was to be adjourned sine die for the Easter festivities following the passage of three revenue bills presented to the house by the government seeking to boost domestic revenue mobilisation.

The bills passed are Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

The financial bills presented to Parliament by government seek to rake in about GH¢4 billion annually as part of domestic revenue mobilisation.

The bills are also crucial to aid the government’s quest to facilitate the Board Approval for the $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility.



NYA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
