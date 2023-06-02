We will conquer Assin North by-election - NPP National Youth Organizer

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha

NPP National Youth Organizer, Abdul Salam Mustapha has expressed optimism over the impending Assin North by-election.

The Electoral Commission has set the date for the by-election which is as a result of the disqualification of the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, by the Supreme Court from holding himself as a Parliamentarian.



"In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a By-Election in the Assin North constituency on Tuesday, the 27th of June, 2023", a statement by the Commission read.



“Accordingly, the Commission will receive Nominations from prospective Candidates for the Election of a Member of Parliament for the said Constituency. The Nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday, the 12th of June, 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day,” parts of the statement further read.



The filing fee for the election is GHȼ10,000 per candidate.

Abdul Salam Mustapha, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme, emphasized that the New Patriotic Party will win the Assin North parliamentary seat.



He strongly believe the seat rightly belongs to the governing party.



"We will win the seat because Assin North is NPP seat...We are going to see and conquer and bring the seat back home," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.