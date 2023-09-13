We will continue to celebrate Kwame Nkrumah, he's our hero - Ellembelle MP

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah gives an envelope to the people of Nkroful

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has emphasized that the good people of Ellembelle will continue to celebrate, the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the hero of the Ellembelle District.



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was born on September 21, 1909 at Nkroful in Ellembelle District.



Armah-Kofi Buah who is also the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament stated that the remarkable achievements of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in the history of Ghana cannot be challenged by anybody or taken by nobody.



"We know that Osagyefo's roles in the history of Ghana's independence cannot be taken by anybody and nobody can do that", he said.



Armah-Kofi Buah made the statement to the media after visiting the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Museum at Nkroful.



He took the opportunity to donate 100 million old Ghana Cedis to the chiefs and people of Nkroful to renovate the museum in honour of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He, therefore, promised to make this year's birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah a remarkable one.



He used the opportunity to extend an invitation to all Ghanaians to join the good people of Ellembelle to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on September 21, 2023, at Nkroful.



"It's very very important that we celebrate Osagyefo because of the works he had done for us, because of the transformational changes, because of his stance on African unity, how he helped so many Africans to gain freedom and also the good foundations he laid for Ghana"



Today in the 21st century we still celebrate and benefit from the good works of Osagyefo, Can you imagine what we would do without Akosombo Dam, Can you imagine we would do without KNUST and all the factories he did, the secondary schools and the transformational educational system", he stated.



"So we will continue to be proud of him especially for us from Nkroful and the Ellembelle District, we will celebrate him, we will call on Ghanaians and those who understand how Osagyefo struggled for the country. We are inviting everybody to join us to celebrate our hero, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on 21st September 2023, Osagyefo never dies", he concluded.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was accompanied by the NDC 2024 parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, Joan Cudjoe, Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Alex Mahama, Abusuakpanyinli of Nkroful, and the media.