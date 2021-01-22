We will continue to demonstrate till Letsa is changed - Volta group

The group wants Dr. Letsa out as it says he has failed the party

A group of young men and women sympathetic to the NPP in the Volta region are kicking against the re-appointment of Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa, as the regional minister, threatening a demonstration.

Calling itself the “Volta NPP Grassroots for Justice,” the group said it will continue to hit the streets of Ho, from Monday, January 25, 2021, until the president responds to their plea.



The statement outlined the route the group intends to use, starting from the Metro Mass yard located at Sokode Lokoe, through the Police Regional Headquarters, the Civic Center, and then to the regional party office to present a petition to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They made these known in a statement signed by Convener, Mawuli Amenuveve, stating among other things their total rejection of his appointment, adding that his continuous stay in the office hinders the achievement of the president’s vision of winning the hearts of the people of the region – the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They added that Dr. Letsa has failed to execute his duties as assigned him by President Akufo-Addo, and therefore does not deserve a second term.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party’s goal of winning the parliamentary seats of 5 constituencies in the region including increasing its voting pattern, under the watch of Dr. Letsa, failed, as reported by myjoyonline.com.



“We wish to state equivocally that we the party base (supporters) in the region will not accept the appointment. We, therefore, wish to notify the police of our resolve to embark on a series of processions and demonstrations to register our demonstration and disappointment as the intended appointment of Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa from Monday 25th January 2021,” he stated.



On Thursday, January 21, 2021, President Akufo-Addo released a list of 43 appointees he has nominated to several portfolios of government work, many of whom retained their previous positions. They await vetting and approval by Parliament’s Vetting Committee.