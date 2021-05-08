We will continue to fire – Nana Yaa Brefo vows after Captain Smart’s suspension

Angel FM reporter Nana Yaa Brefo

The fight for accountability and responsible governance continue unabated despite the suspension of Captain Smart, stand-in host of Angel FM’s morning show, Nana Yaa Brefo has said.

Nana Yaa Brefo who delivered the “anopa gya” (morning fire) segment of the show promised to continue the drive to put political figures on their toes.



“We will continue to fire. It will be on forever and we’ll continue to fan it. It’s teamwork and we will do our best to help shape the country. People are suffering in this country,” she said.



Captain Smart was suspended on Thursday, May 6, 2021, for an alleged insubordination and maligning government officials.



Kwadwo Dickson, the General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) said that the suspension was a unilateral decision by the owner of the company, Dr Kwaku Oteng.



He said, "It’s true Captain Smart has been suspended by the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network for talking against President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten and the IGP.



"He (the CEO) advised him on several occasions but (Smart) refused to pay heed to his advice hence his suspension," he said on a show on Angel FM.

Meanwhile Captain Smart has narrated the events that led to his 30-day suspension.



Captain Smart told Metro TV on Thursday, May 6, that the plot to oust him from Angel FM was hatched at the Labone Coffee Shop.



“When the CEO called me, I told him that the night before yesterday [Wednesday], I have had [...] information that some people have met at the [Labone] Coffee Shop to plan what should happen,” Smart told the host of Good Evening Ghana.



When asked what the meeting at the Coffee Shop was about, Captain Smart responded that the people at the meeting indicated that “Captain Smart is becoming too loud, he is making some people unpopular…”



He went on, “so yesterday [Wednesday] on air, I said that look if today, Kwaku Oteng says Captain I cannot work with you again, praise God. I will leave. I won’t be hungry because I’m not a lazy person; my brain works.



“So, I called Dr Kwaku Oteng and he said some people within [....] Akufo-Addo’s government are calling him and have been writing him letters from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) just because they say I talk too much.

Captain Smart said, he asked why and Oteng explained that he, Captain Smart, had stated in one of his morning shows that Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and the IGP are fools.



“So, I asked, on-air? And he [Kwaku Oteng] responded that yes, you said it on air,” Smart narrated.



“So, I told him that sir, I can say all sorts of things in this world but to go to that extent to say that the President of the land, the Vice, the IGP and Alan Kyerematen are fools, no! if you can provide me with the evidence, I will apologise to the world and resign from your company.



In the course of the conversation, he told me that because of the pressure, when I close from work today [Thursday, May 6] he would want me to go off air for some time and when the pressure from above comes down, then I can resume.



“I said ok if that was going to help you, [fine]. Because I am just one individual and you have all these companies, if Captain Smart alone will bring your company down, why not, I will do that [step aside] for you,” he stressed.