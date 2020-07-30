General News

We will continue to invest in the education of our citizens - Dr. Bawumia

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadou Bawumia, has reiterated government’s commitment to investing in the education of Ghanaians to make the country more responsive to the needs and challenges of the 21st century.

Dr. Bawumia made these remarks in a speech delivered at a ceremony at the forecourt of Parliament House when he handed over 100 school buses to schools drawn from the North Eastern, Northern, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Oti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.



This was in fulfillment of a promise made when in March 2020, he presided over the handing over of 365 Isuzu Double Cabin pickup trucks out of a total of 840 procured, which were distributed to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directorates of Education, as well as selected agencies under the Ministry of Education. The Vice President also handed 493 out of a total 2,000 motorbikes that have been procured to aid the work of circuit supervisors and to further enhance their supervisory roles in the education sector.



In his speech, the Vice President declared that President Akufo-Addo believes that the significant educational reforms that his government has rolled out since 2017 will come to nothing if we do not provide the necessary logistical support for our schools to run effectively as they deliver their mandate for the Ghanaian child.

“This government will continue to invest in the education of its citizens because it is the right thing to do. We will continue to invest in the frontline managers of our educational institutions because they are central to any education reform we seek to pursue, and we must equip them with the necessary tools to enhance their work to enable them to deliver their mandate in a more efficient manner”, he declared.



In attendance at the event were the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwaa, directors of both the Ministry and the GES as well as heads of agencies under the Ministry.

