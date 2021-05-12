We will deal with you – Eastern Region Police to Amanse youth who set ablaze fetish priest’s vehicle

The police has warned the youth to behave properly

Some youth at Amanse who set fire into the vehicle of a fetish priest they suspected was trying to kidnap a child for money rituals might have landed in trouble following a statement from the Eastern Regional Police Command.

The command has vowed to deal with the persons who orchestrated the act for taking the law into their own hands.



Sergeant Francis Gormado, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command told Citi News that the police will deal with any group of persons or individuals who try to foment trouble in the region.



He appealed to the youth to allow calm prevail and report issues to the police instead of taking them into their own hands.



“I want to appeal to the youth especially the people of Amanase to allow cooler heads to prevail because you cannot just accuse another person of being part of a gang of ritualists who have been killing people without basis, and take the law into your own hands.”

“Even if you suspect them at all, arrest them and hand them over to the police for us to investigate but to plan on taking somebody’s life without a cause is uncalled-for and if they go on that tangent, the police will not take it kindly with them.”



Some youth in Amanse destroyed the vehicle of a fetish priest who allegedly tried to kidnap a child for rituals.



The youth also vandalized and destroyed the house of the town’s Gyasehene where suspects were being held.



They also destroyed a service vehicle belonging to the Kibi Divisional Police Command.