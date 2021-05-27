We will deliver on the timelines - Contractor of Law Village project

The CEO of Joberg Ghana Ltd, Joseph Magmus Marteye, addressing the media

The contractors for the Law Village Project say they will deliver the project on time

• They Joberg Ghana Ltd is expected to deliver the project by the end of 2022



• President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the project which is to replace the existing Ghana School of Law at Makola



We are determined and will finish the project on time. That’s the assurance of the contractors seeing to the construction of the new Law Village which will replace the Ghana Law School campus situated at Makola in Accra.



According to the Joberg Ghana Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Magmus Marteye, he and his team are poised to deliver the project to meet the deadline, as has been its track record of delivering quality work within the stipulated timelines.



“We have previously worked with the Ministry of Education, the GRA, and the Ministry of Health, and they have proof of the evidence of the speed and quality with which we work,” he explained.



The wholly-owned Ghanaian construction and real estates developing company is expected to complete the project by 2022, although by November of this year, the first phase should have been done.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for the commencement of work on the project, which is an idea that was conceived in 2009.



He pledged the full support of his government in facilitating the speedy construction of the project.



The Director of the Ghana Law School, Mr. Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, urged the contractors of the project to stick to the timelines of the project that is to be completed in a year from now.



The construction of the Law Village is under the auspices of the General Legal Council (GLC) through the Ghana law school as part of its medium to long-term plan to expand the infrastructure for legal education in Ghana.



When completed, the Law Village will occupy a 5-acre parcel of the University of Ghana land. The Law Village will also address the challenges posed by the current dilapidated facilities and traffic congestion at the main law school campus at Makola in the central business district of Accra.