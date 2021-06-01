We will do as the court says after we hear from our legal advisors - GES

Dr. Kwabena Tandoh is the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service

• The GES says it finds no challenges in implementing the directive by the court to the Achimota School

• It however states that it will have to wait for clearance from its legal advisors



• The Human Rights Court ruled that the Achimota School was wrong to have denied admission to the two Rastafarian boys due to their refusal to cut down dreadlocks



Dr. Kwabena Tandoh, the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service, has maintained that while the court ruling directing the Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian boys stands, they await the green light from their legal advisors before implementation takes place.



According to him, although the GES is yet to get a copy of the full judgement, it is nonetheless mindful of the ultimate judgement, being on standby to comply as long as their legal team give it the go-ahead, reports citinewsroom.com.



Dr Kwabena Tandoh added that they are awaiting advice from the Ministry of Education (MoE), on how to properly effect this directive from the court.



“As at now, that is what the court ruling is [to admit them], as we’ve heard it. Once we get legal advice, we are going to go by whatever legal advice we receive,” he said.

On Monday, May 31, 2021, the Human Rights Court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, delivered a landmark ruling in relation to the case of refusal of admission to two Rastafarian boys, Tyrone Marhguy, and Oheneba Nkrabea, to the Achimota School because they refused to cut down their dreadlocks to get accepted in the school.



Justice Gifty Adjei Addo disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.



She ruled that it was preposterous for the Attorney General to even suggest that the two were not students in the first place, consequently directing the school to admit the two Rastafarian students immediately.



Dr. Tandoh explained further that the GES operates a non-discriminatory and no stigmatization policy, and so regardless of the outcome, they can ensure the safety of the students, as well as all others.



“We have not seen the judgement yet. It came just on Monday afternoon and we would like to thread cautiously… Once this comes in and we assess it, we will work with the Ministry of Education who will respond accordingly,… Regardless of the outcome, whichever student enters our campus will not be discriminated against,” he noted,



adding that “if after the advice in terms of what the court ruling legally means is such that we must implement the ruling to the letter, as GES, we will work with our teachers within the confines of the ruling to make sure that it is properly implemented,” he explained.