We will do our maximum best to win the league – Hearts of Oak’s Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, has shared that his outfit will do everything possible to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are without major silverware since 2009 and Razak, who re-joined the club prior to the start of the campaign says their target is to win the title to end the club trophy drought.



Speaking to GBC media, he said, “The league is ongoing and Accra Hearts of Oak this season our target is to win the league as you can see for the past ten years, the club has not won any trophy.”



“I was with the team some years ago, we haven’t won any league and now I am back again. So this season, our target is to win the league, and as you can see we are in a better position to win the league.”

He continued that, “We are in the 3rd position with 33 points whereas the league leaders are on 35 points so what I can say is that, we have few matches to end the season, and Accra Hearts are going to do their maximum best to win it.”



Accra Hearts of Oak will face Karela United on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League at the Anyinase Camp Park.